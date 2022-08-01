The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies has been delayed. The clash will now start at 10:00 pm IST (12:30 pm AST). Widnes board revealed that after team luggage's arrival was delayed from Trinidad to St Kitts, the match had been pushed back a bit further.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

