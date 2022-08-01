India defeated West Indies with ease in the first T20 international which marked the fourth straight victory for the visitors in white ball cricket in the Caribbean. This has put the hosts under a lot of duress as they need to reverse this trend. But it will not be easy against the no 1 ranked T20 side in the world which is doing everything right at the moment. In the current setup, West Indies look like a work in progress and their batting in particular lacks game plan. The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts has something to offer to the pacers and it will be interesting to see if the team winning the toss elects to field first. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in St Kitts.

Rohit Sharma scored a fifty in the last game which would have given him a lot of confidence considering we are not seeing big scores from the Indian skipper off late. Dinesh Karthik, who has established himself as a regular in the T20 format since the IPL, scored a quick fire 41 to help the team reach 190. These two along with Hardik Pandya will be the key players in the batting unit. In terms of bowling, R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could trouble West Indies again with their spin attack.

Jason Holder came in at no 3 for West Indies in the previous match and the idea backfired as he went out for a duck. None of the home teams' batters looked like settling in the middle and went out playing rash shots. The team management must come up with a plan and assign roles to each individual batsman. Their bowling looked a bit under par as well with Akeal Hosein an exception. IND vs WI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs West Indies 2nd T20I at Warner Park.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts on August 01, 2022 (Monday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 07:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access the live content. India are playing like champions at the moment and should secure an easy win in this game.

