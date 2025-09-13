Mumbai, September 13: Veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Jalaj Saxena has joined Maharashtra ahead of the 2025/26 domestic cricket season. Saxena had recently ended his nine-year-long stint with Kerala in domestic cricket. Saxena was presented with his Maharashtra team jersey in the presence of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) President Rohit Pawar, Director of Cricket Shaun Williams and CEO Ajinkya Joshi. Saxena is one of India’s most accomplished and versatile all-rounders in domestic cricket, scoring more than 9,000 runs and picking over 600 wickets, reflecting his exceptional all-round capabilities. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar, Yash Rathod Shine As Central Zone Takes Commanding Lead of 235 Over South Zone at Stumps on Day 2.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to join the Maharashtra cricket team. Maharashtra cricket has a rich legacy, and I am fully prepared to contribute my best for the team. It is an honor to play alongside players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and Ankit Bawne, as well as many talented newcomers.”

“The President and entire committee of the Maharashtra Cricket Association have been extremely supportive and are taking every possible step to strengthen Maharashtra cricket. The Maharashtra Premier League is an excellent platform that helps upcoming players showcase their talent. I sincerely thank the Maharashtra Cricket Association for this opportunity,” Sexena said in a statement on Saturday.

Notably, Saxena has amassed over 6,000 runs and claimed more than 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy - making him the first and only player in its history to achieve such a comprehensive feat.

“Having a seasoned and performance-proven player like Saxena join the Maharashtra squad is extremely exciting. His all-around abilities, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable for both the team and young cricketers seeking guidance. Jalaj Saxena is certainly a key prospect for Maharashtra this season,” added Williams.

MCA also said Saxena’s deep understanding of the game, tactical acumen, ability to perform under pressure, and willingness to mentor younger players make him an invaluable asset to the squad.

“Jalaj Saxena is an immensely talented and experienced cricketer whose achievements in the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket are truly exceptional. He stands among India’s best all-rounders. His vast experience will greatly benefit the younger players in the Maharashtra team, and his inclusion strengthens the team significantly.”

“On behalf of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, I warmly welcome him to the Maharashtra squad and wish him a bright future. We are confident that his presence will enhance the team’s performance in the seasons ahead,” said Pawar.

