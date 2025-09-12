Rajat Patidar scored a century on Day 2 of the Central Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 final, being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru, on Friday, September 12. The right-hander scored 101 runs in Central Zone's first innings, hitting 12 fours and two sixes in the knock before he was dismissed by Gurjapneet Singh. The RCB captain led a strong response from Central Zone in their first innings and thus continued his good form after having earlier scored a hundred in the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final against North East Zone. He is currently the highest run-scorer in Duleep Trophy 2025, with 369 runs to his name at a sensational average of 92.25. Rajat Patidar Shows Brilliant Presence of Mind As He Scalps Rebound Catch From Forward Short Leg During South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Rajat Patidar Scores Century in Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

That moment when Rajat Patidar brought up his 💯, off just 112 balls 🙌



The Central Zone captain led from the front and hit a splendid 101(115) 🧢🔥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/unz0hJ66yE#DuleepTrophy | #Final | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/fwnB0RySSq— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 12, 2025

