The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially opened the registration process for its upcoming Under-12 (U-12) boys' selection trials. These trials, aimed at identifying the next generation of cricketing talent, are scheduled to take place across various venues in Mumbai and its surrounding districts throughout January 2026. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Possible Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

Young aspiring cricketers have until January 2, 2026, to complete their online registration via the official MCA website. The association has emphasized that only players who meet specific residency and age criteria will be permitted to participate in the selection process. "The MCA is committed to identifying and nurturing young talent, and our Under-12 selection trials are a crucial part of that process. We're looking for talented youngsters who demonstrate a passion for the game, and our experienced selectors will provide them with the guidance and support they need to develop their skills. We're excited to see the next generation of Mumbai cricketers emerge and make their mark on the sport," said an Apex Council member of MCA.

Eligibility and Registration Details

According to the official circular, the trials are open to boys residing in Mumbai, Thane District, Palghar District, and Kharghar. To be eligible for the U-12 category, candidates must be born between September 1, 2013, and August 31, 2015.

Parents and guardians are required to submit accurate details through the MCA’s digital registration portal. Ensuring all documentation is in order is a prerequisite for receiving a trial slot, as the association seeks to streamline the high volume of applicants expected this year. Fact Check: Check Truth Behind Young India Sensational Vaibhav Suryanvanshi Posing With Abhinandan Cup Trophy As ‘1-Year-Old’.

Know Dates of Venue-Wise Trial Schedule

To accommodate the large number of participants, the MCA has organized the trials by geographic zones. All sessions are scheduled to begin with a reporting time of 8:30 AM.

January 5–6: Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate. (For residents from Churchgate to Dahisar and Colaba to Matunga/Wadala).

January 10–11: Sainath Sports Club, Virar. (For residents from Mira Road to Dahanu).

January 19–20: Dombivli Gymkhana. (For residents from Thane to Vangani, Asangaon, and Bhiwandi).

January 24–25: Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Vashi. (For residents from Sion to Kurla, GTB Nagar to Kharghar, Airoli, and Vidyavihar to Mulund/Powai).

MCA's Instagram Post

Participation Guidelines

Shortlisted players are expected to report in full cricket whites and carry their personal playing kits. The selection committee, composed of veteran coaches and scouts, will evaluate the participants on their technical skills, fitness, and match awareness.

The U-12 trials represent the entry point into Mumbai’s prestigious junior cricket circuit. Historically, these trials have served as the starting ground for many players who eventually represent Mumbai in the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and other national-level tournaments.

Strategic Importance

This talent hunt is a key component of the MCA's long-term development strategy. By identifying talent at the age-group level, the association aims to provide specialized coaching and infrastructure to young athletes, ensuring a steady pipeline for the senior Mumbai team. Prospective participants are encouraged to check the MCA’s official portal frequently for any updates regarding weather-related shifts or venue changes.

