James Vince was left infuriated after he was denied the chance to score a century in the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers qualifier match in BBL 2020-21. Vince was left stranded on 98 after an Andrew Tye wide delivery secured a place in the final for Sydney Sixers but denied Vince his hundred. Sydney Sixers needed one run in three overs to win with Vince and Daniel Hughes at the crease. Tye was to bowl the 18th over with Vince, who was batting on 98, on strike. Surprising everyone, Tye bowled a big wide in his first delivery which sealed a comfortable win for the Sydney Sixers. But Vince was left stranded two runs short of what would have been a magnificent century. BBL: Final to Be Played at Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6.

The England international’s innings was studded with 14 boundaries and a maximum and it came off 53 deliveries. Vince and Josh Philippe gave Sydney Sixers a perfect start and shared a 92-run stand in only 8.5 overs. Philippe was dismissed by Liam Livingstone for a 45-run knock but Hughes and Vince ensured Sydney Sixers advanced to the final with an unbeaten 76-run stand. Hughes remained not-out on run-a-ball 21. Glenn Maxwell’s Absurd Shot During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Clash in BBL 2020–21 Will Leave You in Awe (Watch Video).

Andrew Tye Bowls Big Wide to Deny James Vince A Century

NOOOOOOOO! The @sixersBBL win in the WORST FASHION POSSIBLE 😫 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/5uiupeUryf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 30, 2021

Later Vince was asked if Tye had done it intentionally and he replied: "I guess only he will know. It almost hit him on the toe, it was pretty short. Well, I hope he didn’t mean it anyway. A hundred would have been nice but I was happy to be there at the end and now to be in the final. Two more runs would have been nice but it’s nice to get over the line,” he told BT Sport.

Netizens were disappointed with Tye for bowling the wide and reacted by calling out the lack of sportsmanship by the Perth Scorchers. Take a look at some reactions on the match.

James Vince Denied a Century

Michael Vaughan Rants Out on Social Media

No one can tell me that he didn’t mean to do that ... !! Poor form from AJ Tye ... https://t.co/xuIFCdRlvk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 30, 2021

Andrew Tye Has Lost Respect

Tye could find that costs him a future contract, because no-one will respect him now — Peter Benei (@peteb1975) January 30, 2021

James Vince Didn't Look Impressed

The Qualifier ends with boos ringing around Manuka Oval as AJ Tye sends down a wide which means James Vince can't have a dip at the hundred. Vince didn't look impressed#BBL10 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 30, 2021

Andrew Tye Apologises

"Only he will know..." - James Vince talks about the final delivery #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/3pmFwxjwYs — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2021

Perth Scorchers will have another chance to qualify for the final when they play the winner between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat in the second qualifier of Big Bash League season 10. Sydney Sixers, on the other, advanced to the final with a nine-wicket victory.

