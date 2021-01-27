Glenn Maxwell scored a brilliant half-century in Melbourne Star’s last match in Big Bash League 2020-21. Playing against the table-toppers Sydney Sixers, the Melbourne skipper went after the bowlers from the outset and scored 66 runs off 41 balls. While he played many impressive shots during his stay at the crease, his reverse hit off Carlos Brathwaite was absolutely absurd. The incident took place in the fourth delivery of the 17th over. Brathwaite, who already went for a boundary earlier in the over, bowled a short ball. While the Aussie dasher could have smashed the ball anywhere in the ground, he switched his hands and sent the ball towards the third-man boundary rope. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

The commentators were in awe of the shot as they heaped praise on Maxwell’s skills. Although this was not the first Maxwell played a switch hit, slapping the ball towards the third man region like this was indeed extraordinary. The official Twitter handle of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 also shared the clip of Maxwell’s shot with the caption: “That is absurd.” Have a look!

Watch Video!!

Maxwell’s blitzes guided Melbourne Stars 177-6 while batting first. In reply, Sam Rainbird and Billy Stanlake struck early to dent Sydney’s chase. James Vince, Moises Henriques and Jordon Silk got starts but couldn’t play a match-defining knock. However, Daniel Christian also scored a quick-fire 49 at the end and took his side to a magnificent five-wicket triumph.

While Melbourne’s campaign in the tournament got over with this loss, Sydney Sixers finished the group stage at the top position. They’ll now face Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier for a place in the finals.

