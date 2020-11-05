November 5, 2020, is indeed a significant date in the cricketing world as it marks birthdays of not one but two brilliant captains going around – Virat Kohli and Jason Holder. While the Indian captain, who turns 32, has already achieved the ‘legendary’ status, the latter is also one of the best all-rounders going around. Holder, who celebrates his 29th birthday, has been a cornerstone of West Indies cricket team ever since his international debut in February 2013. His ability to swing the ball both ways has been a headache for batsmen while his batting prowess makes him an even greater asset. Below, we’ll look at some facts and records of the West Indies Test skipper. Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcomes Jason Holder Who Replaces Injured Mitchell Marsh.

Holder was mere two years old in international cricket when he was assigned the captaincy duties owing to West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) bitterness with several senior players. Although the all-rounder didn’t make the Caribbean team a force to reckon with, his efforts with the bat and ball are nothing but commendable. Unlike other great West Indies’ pacers, Holder doesn’t set the speed gun on fire, but his moving deliveries have proved to be a sweet poison for batsmen. Coming to his batting abilities, the right-handed batsman has a solid defence, and his ability to play big shots at will can catch bowlers off-guard. Meanwhile, let’s look at some facts and record after the Caribbean star as he turns 29.

Jason Holder Quick Facts & Records:

Jason Holder was born on November 5, 1991, in Barbados. Holder made his international debut on February 1, 2011, against Australia in an ODI match. In 2015, Holder became the youngest captain of West Indies Cricket Team, ageing 23 years and 72 days. He led West Indies in the 2015 and 2019 edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. At 6 feet 7 inches, Jason Holder is one of the tallest cricketers ever in international cricket. Holder is currently the fifth-ranked Test bowler and top-ranked Test all-rounder. The all-rounder scored his maiden Test double-century against England in 2019.

As of now, Holder is piling his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2020 edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Scalping 10 wickets from 5 games, the Caribbean pacer has been in red-hot form and is expected to showcase his prowess in the playoffs as well. Holder will next take the field on November 6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH) in the eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

