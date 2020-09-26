Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 26, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. SRH recently posted a welcome picture of West Indies cricketer Jason Holder who replaced injured Mitchell Marsh. The match no 8 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 of KKR vs SRH will be important for both teams to regain momentum as they both lost their opening game. SRH is led by David Warner, while KKR will play under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. Meanwhile, you can check out SRH recent post for Jason Holder. Sunrisers Hyderabad Wish Jonny Bairstow 'Happy Birthday' Ahead of KKR vs SRH, Dream11 IPL 2020 Match (View Post)

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game where they got bowled out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs while chasing the target of 164 runs. The big blow for SRH camp was the injury of Mitchell Marsh, as the Australian all-rounder ankle was hurt while bowling early in the inning. Positives for SRH is that Jonny Bairstow is in good form as he made 61 from 43 balls. On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Bairstow is expected to celebrate the day in style by scoring good runs. Jason Holder was part of IPL in the year 2013, 2014 and 2016. Jason Holder In, Mitchell Marsh Out of IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Call West Indies Captain As Replacement for Australian All-Rounder.

SRH Welcomes Jason Holder

Dinesh Karthik's KKR lost to Mumbai Indians by 49 runs where they failed to chase down the target of 196 runs. Both David Warner and Karthik will want to open their account on point table by winning their upcoming game.

