Jasprit Bumrah displayed a solid performance with the ball in the India vs England second Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam by taking nine wickets in total from both innings. He took a memorable six-wicket haul in the first inning which included the big wickets of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Joe Root. His yorker to Ollie Pope was a stunning one which received appreciation from the entire cricketing fraternity. Bumrah has been great form since his return in Test cricket against South Africa. He has completed 150 wickets in Test series and looking in great shape for the future assignments for the Indian Cricket Team. The challenge now for the team management is, with a hectic schedule in-front, how to keep Bumrah injury free. According to report, Bumrah is all set to be rested in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Rajkot. 'First Delivery I Learned Was Yorker' Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up On His Magical Ball to Dismiss Ollie Pope in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

According to reports of Cricbuzz, The national selectors, in consultation with the team management, are considering resting Bumrah for the Rajkot Test to ensure he returns rejuvenated for the final two Tests. Having bowled over 32 overs across four intense days in a high-stakes contest, he showcased his brilliance but may have also considerably sapped his energy, and the selectors recognise the need for Bumrah to refresh and recharge. In the previous Test in Hyderabad, where India suffered a surprise defeat, he bowled nearly 25 overs. The selectors are inclined towards providing Bumrah with some well-deserved rest.

Bumrah's fitness situation remains of utmost importance to the Team management as he missed one and a half years of cricket due to suffering repetitive back stress injuries. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and India had to field a team without the valuable services of Jasprit Bumrah in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. With another T20 World Cup around the horizon in June, Rahul Dravid and his coaching team are cautious enough to not take additional risk about Bumrah ahead of such an important competition. 'Technology Got It Wrong' England Captain Ben Stokes Unhappy With Zak Crawley's LBW Dismissal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to be fit for the third Test at Rajkot. He will require more time for his recovery although KL Rahul is all set to be available. Virat Kohli is yet to be make himself available due to family emergency and coach Rahul Dravid admitted that he is yet to get a green signal about his participation in the series from the selectors.

