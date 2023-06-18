Jasprit Bumrah can make his much-awaited return to the Indian team in the T20I series against Ireland. According to a report in News18 Cricket Next, the ace paceman, who had back surgery earlier this year, has been making good progress at the National Cricket Association (NCA) and could feature in the Indian team when they face Ireland in three T20Is in August. Bumrah had suffered a back injury during a T20I series against Australia at home last year and has been out of action since. Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Host ODI Cricket Tournament.

The report also quotes an official who stated that Bumrah might make his comeback to the national team in the Ireland series. “Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” the official stated. Competing in the Ireland T20Is would help Bumrah gain match fitness ahead of the crucial assignments-Asia Cup and also the World Cup, where the Indian team would hope to have him fit and ready. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend the Krishna Das Kirtan Show in London (See Pic).

Bumrah has been recovering under NCA head and Indian cricket great VVS Laxman and also Nitin Patel, the Head Sports Science and Medicine department. S Rajnikanth, the NCA Physio, also is working with Bumrah in his rehab. “Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).