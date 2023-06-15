After a sustained period of cold war between BCCI and PCB, finally both sides seemed to settle in a middle ground as the ACC announces the date and venues of the Asia Cup 2023 with the hybrid model of the tournament format being accepted with 4 matches to be hosted by Pakistan and 9 matches to be hosted by Sri Lanka. The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. From Cryptocurrency to Tobacco, List of Brands Banned From Applying For Indian Cricket Team's Title Sponsorship.

Asia Cup 2023 Dates Announced

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023

