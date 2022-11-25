Jhulan Goswami is a retired Indian cricketer who mainly played as a bowler for the Indian Women's national team. She used to bowl right-arm medium-fast bowler and bat right-hand. Jhulan is one of the fastest female bowlers of all time and has claimed 255 wickets in 204 ODI matches. She also won the ICC Women's Player of the Year award in 2007 and was the number one ICC women's bowler in January 2016. Goswami was born in the Nadia district of West Bengal on November 25, 1982, in a middle-class family. As her home town did not have any cricket facilities, she travelled to Kolkata and in 1999 was called up to Bengal women's cricket team. The former Indian women's cricket team captain will be celebrating her 40th birthday, so let's take a look at some of the quick facts about her. Jhulan Goswami Retires: Watch Indian Pacer's Final Delivery in International Cricket.

# Goswami has the second-longest career in women's Test and ODI cricket with 19y262d and 20y261d, respectively.

# She is the first bowler in Women’s Cricket to reach 250 ODI wickets milestone.

# She has taken 255 wickets in 204 ODI games, being the most number of wickets taken in Women's One Day International.

# On nine occasions, she has taken four wickets in an innings in WODI, putting her on top of the leaderboard.

# She also holds the record for most wickets taken by lbw in Women's Test matches with a total of 18 wickets.

# Goswami has reached the five-wicket haul on many occasions, including all three formats, three times in Test, twice in ODI, and once in T20I.

# In August 2006, against the England women's cricket team, Goswami became the youngest bowler to take 10 wickets in women's Test cricket.

# She has also achieved the mark of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

# Goswami received Arjuna Award in 2010, and in 2012 she became the second women cricketer to receive Padma Shri.

In the year 2002, she made her international debut in an ODI and Test series against England, and later in 2006 even her T20I debut. Goswami took over the captaincy in 2008 from Mithali Raj and held it will 2011.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).