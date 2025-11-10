Mumbai, November 10: Former India bowler Jhulan Goswami congratulated Richa Ghosh after the World Cup champion was conferred with the ‘Banga Bhushan,’ one of the state’s highest civilian honours, on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter played a key role in India’s historic victory at the recently concluded ODI World Cup. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens for the 22-year-old to celebrate her contributions towards Team India’s victory. Jhulan was a part of the event alongside the legendary Sourav Ganguly. Assam Cricket Association Felicitates Uma Chetry for Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory (See Post).

On Monday, sharing a video of the ceremony posted by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on X, Jhulan wrote.

Jhulan Goswami Tweet

A special evening at Eden Gardens! ✨ Honoured to witness CAB felicitate @13richaghosh with ‘Banga Bhushan’ award for her incredible performance in Women’s World Cup 2025. In the gracious presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Mr. Sourav… pic.twitter.com/3QGX4Hbn7M — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 9, 2025

During her felicitation ceremony, Ghosh was presented with a bouquet, a memento and a cheque worth Rs. 34 lakh from the CAB. The Chief Minister also handed over to her a golden bat and a golden ball on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Sharing a video showing glimpses of the event on X, the Bengal CM wrote, “Bengal's daughters are Bengal’s greatest pride. I had the privilege of attending a special felicitation ceremony organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal at the iconic Eden Gardens, honouring Richa Ghosh for her outstanding contribution to India’s World Cup triumph.

“On behalf of the Government of West Bengal, I conferred upon her the ‘Banga Bhushan’, one of the state’s highest civilian honours. I also announced her appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the West Bengal Police." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Former Cricketers Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra Meet With Salman Khan on Sets of BB19 (See Pics).

“The presence of legends like Shri Sourav Ganguly, Smt. Jhulan Goswami, and other distinguished guests made the evening even more memorable. May more daughters like Richa continue to emerge from every home in Bengal, inspiring generations and carrying our nation’s name to even greater heights on the world stage.”

