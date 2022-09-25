Indian cricketing legend, Jhulan Goswami, has retired from the sport. The pacer played her final game for the women's national team on Saturday against England at Lord's as India completed a historic clean sweep. Scroll down below to watch Jhulan Goswami's final delivery in cricket.

Her last ever delivery. Thank you Jhulan di.!❤️ Happy Retirement #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/SG4HjbBVFi — Saurav Goyal (@saurav282) September 24, 2022

