Mumbai, May 12: The cricketing world came to a standstill on Monday as one of the game’s most iconic figures, Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a glittering red-ball career that spanned 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties. Kohli, 36, confirmed the news via an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on his 14-year journey in the whites of India. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Star India Batter’s Highs and Lows in England.

What followed was an outpouring of emotion from across the cricketing globe, with teammates, rivals, legends and fans flooding social media to pay tribute to a man who changed the face of Indian Test cricket forever. Among the first to respond was AB de Villiers, Kohli’s long-time friend and former RCB teammate.

Jhulan Goswami, India’s bowling stalwart, summed up Kohli’s presence in whites perfectly.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who shared the dressing room with Kohli during the early days of his career, posted.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whom Kohli made his late strides in Test cricket, kept it short but heartfelt. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: From Australia to Australia, Star Cricketer’s Test Career Comes Full Circle As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Kohli's retirement follows closely after Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin also announced their exit from the red-ball format, signifying a major transition in Indian Test cricket.

