Australian pace sensation Jyhe Richardson has been sold to Punjab Kings for an enormous amount of INR 14 crore during the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction. Hailing from Western Australia, the right-arm pacer can set the speed-gun on fire and the bucket of variation in his armoury makes him even more lethal. Moreover, Richardson is a handy batsman lower down the order who can dent opposition with his big-hitting in the end overs. Notably, the 24-year-old fast bowler will make his IPL debut this year, and expectations are incredibly high from him. Jhye Richardson Bought By Punjab Kings for Rs 14 Crore at IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Richardson made his international debut in January 2018 against Australia. Although the pacer didn’t burst onto the scenes immediately, he got better with time. During the 2019 home ODI series against India, he dismissed Virat Kohli in all the three games and proved his potential. However, he couldn’t become a regular part of his national team’s pace attack with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the ranks. Nevertheless, Richardson continued to impress in the domestic games and the Big Bash League (BBL) as well. Meanwhile, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about the pacer.

# Jyhe Richardson was born on September 20, 1996, in Western Australia.

# He made his international debut in an ODI game against England on January 19, 2018.

# He dismissed Indian skipper Virat in all three games of 2019 ODI series down under.

# Punjab Kings bought him for INR 14 crore during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player’s auction.

# The pacer is now the joint-fifth most expensive player in IPL auction history.

# He represents Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League (BBL).

# He was the highest wicket-taker in BBL 2020-21, picking 29 wickets in 19 games.

