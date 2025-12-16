KKR Team in IPL 2026: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a poor outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After winning the title in 2024, they were expected to go hard at defending it, but eventually KKR, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, failed to show the required spark and finished at the eighth spot. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, they released their big-money purchases from last auction. They entered the auction with a big purse in hand and some important slots to fill. With Abhishek Nayar appointed as the head coach ahead of the season, KKR aimed at getting a few big names who can add firepower as well as balance the playing XI during the season. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Despite having a big purse of 64.3 Crore INR, KKR could retain most of their core. They had the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Rovman Powell with the squad. KKR acquired the services of Cameron Green by shelling out massive INR 25.20 Crore.

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green (INR 25.20 Crore), Finn Allen (INR 1 Crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 Crore).

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, and Umran Malik.

KKR Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders finished in eighth position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Rahane-led KKR won five matches out of 14 they played. KKR lost seven matches in the 2025 season.

