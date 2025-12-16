Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their trophyless streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 as they won the title for the first time. They did well in the mega auction, securing top players like Phil Salt, Tim David and Josh Hazlewood, who played key roles in helping them win the title. In the IPL 2026 auction, RCB's aimed at bolstering their squad while carrying the strengths from the last auction. They entered the auction with a smaller purse, but enough to upgrade in some positions. With the same leadership group carrying on with RCB, their aim is to defend the title with an even stronger squad. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

RCB have a purse of 16.4 Crore INR. They have retained most of their core including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar who have won the title last season. RCB needed a left-handed batter at the top of order and a spinner to cover for Suyash Sharma. They were also looking for a replacement of overseas power-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer (INR 7 Crore), Jacob Duffy (INR 2 Crore).

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Swapnil Singh.

RCB Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title in 2025. The Patidar-led RCB dominated the season and defeated Punjab Kings in the final to win the much-awaited IPL trophy.

