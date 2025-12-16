DC Team in IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking for a fresh start and produce a good performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It is said, the way to IPL success goes through a good performance in the auction table and for Delhi Capitals, ticking that box has become very important. They did well in the IPL 2025 mega auction when they secured players like Mitchell Starc and KL Rahul. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, they released a big name in Jake Fraser-McGurk and freed some purse. They entered the auction with a decent purse in hand and some crucial slots to fill. With Hemang Badani at their helm, Delhi Capitals will look to address the little issues they have in their squad and produce a better and more consistent performance this season. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Delhi Capitals have secured an important trade of local player Nitish Rana in exchange of Donovan Ferreira. They entered the auction with a purse of 21.8 Crore INR even after retaining most of their core. They already had a strong base of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and T Natarajan to build on. DC managed to pick David Miller at his bargain base price as no other teams showed interest in the veteran South African middle-order batter. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

DC Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: David Miller (INR 2 Crore), Ben Duckett (INR 2 Crore), Auqib Nabi Dar (INR 8.40 Crore).

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Nitish Rana (traded in from RR), Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar.

DC Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Axar Patel, the Kolkata Delhi Capitals finished in fifth position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Patel-led DC won seven matches out of 14 they played. DC lost six matches in the 2025 season.

