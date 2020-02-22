Kamran Akmal's Scintillating Century Guides Peshawar Zalmi to Victory Over Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020, Twitterati Go Berserk After Wicket-Keeper’s Carnage in PSL 2020
Kamran Akmal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamran Akmal unleashed his carnage during Peshawar Zalmi’s opening match in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and scored a scintillating century against defending champions Quetta Gladiators. Chasing a decent looking target of 149 runs, the wicket-keeper batsman came out to open the innings and went after the bowlers from the word go. He rained boundaries and maximums to all the parts of the ground and brought up his century from just 54 deliveries. Akmal’s breath-taking effort didn’t just guide Peshawar Zalmi to a comprehensive six-wicket victory but also bagged a lot of praises from cricket fans all-round the world.  PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Official Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout

During the course of his knock, Akmal smashed 13 brilliant boundaries and four towering sixes. The likes of Tymal Mills and Mohammad Hasnain seemed completely clueless against the dasher and were hit for runs. You don’t often see a batsman getting a hundred while chasing a total of fewer than 150 runs. Thus, ignoring this mayhem will be very difficult for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and it will be interesting to see whether the senior Akmal can make a comeback in the national squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the netizens reacted to Akmal’s spectacular knock.

Earlier in the match, Darren Sammy won the toss and asked the Gladiators to bat first. The decision proved to be spot on as the Zalmis could only manage 148/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Jason Roy was the top-scorer for them with 73 runs. In reply, Akmal produced a great knock and helped his side register a four-wicket triumph.