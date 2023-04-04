New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson was recently ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 owing to a knee injury. The Gujarat Titans batter suffered the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This comes as a huge blog for the Gujarat team. Following his injury, Williamson has now returned back to New Zealand for a diagnosis of the injured knee. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 set happen to happen later this year, Willamson's injury also comes as a huge setback for New Zealand. Williamson is one of the most important players of the Kiwi team and they will surely want him back as early as possible. Although Williamson is not ruled out for the tournament, it is still not clear if he will be able to return to full fitness during this period.

According to reports, the Blackcaps batter will consult specialists in New Zealand who will determine the severity of this injury and the timeframe of his return. Now after returning to his country, Williamson has finally made comments on his injury.

While speaking to Newshub, the Blackcaps batter said, "it's not too painful at the moment." New Zealand Announce Squad for Five-Match ODI Series Against Pakistan.

Williamson Comments on His Injury

#WATCH: Hear Kiwi cricketer Kane Williamson's first comments as he touches down in NZ, after a knee injury cut short his @IPL campaign https://t.co/j8QZegWvcu (Via @AlexChapmanNZ) pic.twitter.com/5GUnkugHXa — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) April 3, 2023

Williamson was bought by Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 auction. The Blackcaps batter was considered an important member of the Gujarat team. His unavailability is surely a huge miss for the defending champions of the IPL. It will be very interesting to see, how Gujarat replaces Williamson's void in their team.

