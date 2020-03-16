Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 2nd Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Karachi Kings will tussle Lahore Qalandars in the 2nd semi-final match of the Pakistan Super League 2019-20. The game will be played on March 17 (Tuesday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both the sides have performed similarly in the ongoing tournament and are expected to leave no stones unturned to make a place in the finals of the tournament. However, many foreign players of both the teams have left the tournament in middle owing to the coronavirus threat. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KAR vs LAH match. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update: Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Speaking of both the team's position in the final team standings, the Imad Wasim-led Kings won five of their 10 games and finished at the second position. On the other hand, the Qalandars finished in the third position with 10 points. Now, let's look at the best dream11 side of the match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Ben Dunk (LAH) should be picked as the wicket-keeper in your team.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Asif Ali (LAH) and Babar Azam (KAR) and Sharjeel Khan (KAR) should be the specialist batsmen in your side.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) and Imad Wasim (KAR) can be selected as the all-rounders.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR) and Mohammad Amir (KAR) can be your bowlers.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ben Dunk (LAH), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Asif Ali (LAH) and Babar Azam (KAR), Sharjeel Khan (KAR), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Imad Wasim (KAR), Mitchell McClenaghan (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR).

Ben Dunk (LAH) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Babar Azam (KAR) can be selected as the vice-captain.