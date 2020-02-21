PSL 2020 Points Table: Latest Updated Team Standings in Pakistan Super League T20 Season 5

New Pakistan Super League trophy (@thePSLt20/Twitter)

The action in Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) is underway with defending champions Quetta Gladiators defeating two-time champions Islamabad United in the tournament opener. As of now, Quetta Gladiators are on top of the PSL 2020 points table with Islamabad United at the bottom. As the PSL 2020 moves forward, we will witness lots of changes on the points table. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

A total of six teams- Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will take part in the PSL 2020. All the six teams will be looking to stay in the top four on the PSL T20 points table in order to qualify for playoffs. Pakistan Super League 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download PSL T20 Season 5 Full Timetable With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

Check Out Updated PSL 2020 Points Table

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Quetta Gladiators 1 1 0 2 +0.843 Karachi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 0 0 Multan Sultans 0 0 0 0 0 Peshawar Zalmi 0 0 0 0 0 Islamabad United 1 0 1 0 -0.843

The teams will face-off each other twice as per the round-robin format. The top four teams will then proceed to the playoffs. The top two teams on the PSL 2020 points table will face-off in the Qualifier, and the winner will get a direct entry into the final.

The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in Eliminator 1, and the winner will then take on the loser of Qualifier match in Eliminator 2. So, teams finishing in top two will have another shot at qualifying for the last two in case they fail at first.