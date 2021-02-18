Kaviya Maran has once again got fans talking after appearing at the IPL 2021 players auction, which took place in Chennai on February 18 (Thursday). The 29-year-old businesswoman got social media buzzing after the cameras panned on her during the IPL 2021 auction. Twitter was soon full of questions about 'who is this mystery girl’ with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Many fans took to social media to enquire about her identity. Please scroll down to know all about the mystery girl sitting at SRH auction table. Sunrisers Hyderabad Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by SRH in Auctions, Check Full Squad of David Warner-Led Team.

While she may come across as the newest member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad management, avid followers of the Indian Premier League, as well as the SRH franchise, will recall her presence at the auction table last season. Kaviya also appeared at several SRH matches during IPL 2020 in UAE. She has grabbed a few eyeballs last season also when the cameras sowed her cheering for the Orange army during last season’s IPL. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Kedar Jadhav's Experience Will Strengthen Our Middle-Order, Says Sunrisers Hyderabad Mentor VVS Laxman.

Kaviya Maran Watching A Sunrisers Hyderabad Match During IPL 2020 in UAE

Well, she is the CEO of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and daughter of SRH team owner Kalanithi Maran – the owner of the Sun TV Network, one of India’s biggest television networks. The Sun TV network has as many as 32 TV channels and 45 radio stations making it the largest media company in India. The 29-year-old is currently the CEO of the cricket team.

She also currently heads the SUN NXT, which is the OTT platform of the Sun TV Network with over a million subscribers. Last year, Kaviya was inducted into the Sun TV Network Board of Directors and has been overseeing operations of the group’s IPL team. Take a look at some of her pictures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, made some smart additions in the IPL 2021 players auction. The franchise, who had entered the auction with the lowest purse (Rs 10.75 Cr) and the least number of slots (3) to fill, signed Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complete their 25-man squad for the next edition of the IPL.

