The Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to take a few players in the IPL 2021. The IPL 2021 auctions for the Orange Army will be quite a chillaxed one as they will only have four slots available in the. One place will be available for a foreign player. The Orange Army will be entering the auctions with the purse of Rs 10.75 crores. Thus it would be interesting to see how the suctions pans out for both the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team could rope in a bowler who can replace Billy Stanlake. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Thus David Warner’s team will be looking to get players like Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood and Jhye Richardson. The three players have time and again proven their prowess in the T20 leagues and thus they will surely be in the scheme of things. If SRH doesn’t get one of these players, they will be looking to rope in Shakib Al Hasan. In IPL 2020, the team lacked a complete all-rounder.

Shakib Al Hasan will be coming out of a one-year-long ban. The ICC had suspended him after he breached a few norms of the ICC. Now, let’s have a look at the squad details of the SRH.

SRH Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Kedar Jadhav- Rs 2.00 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Rs 1.50 crore

J Suchit- Rs 30 lakhs

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction:

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH previous Season Recap

Sunrisers Hyderabad was placed on number three of the IPL 2020 points table. They had 14 points in their kitty. The Orange Army had won seven games and lost an equal number of matches.

