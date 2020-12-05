Emerging Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed will celebrate his 23rd birthday today (December 5, 2020). The Rajasthan bowler made his debut for the national team in 2018 in an ODI game against Hong Kong. The left-arm pacer is one of the rising stars of Indian cricket and is known for his accurate swing bowling, mainly at the start of the innings. So as Khaleel Ahmed turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best performances in India jersey.

Khaleel Ahmed’s interest in the sport started from a young age as at the age of 12 the Rajasthan cricketer joined an academy in his local area. The left-arm pacer plays domestically for Rajasthan and made his debut for them in the 2016–17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament. He was also a part of India’s 2016 U-19 World Cup squad. Ahmed has played for Delhi and Hyderabad in IPL, making his mark with the Orange Army.

3/13 vs West Indies, 2018

These are Khaleel Ahmed’s best bowling figures in One-Day International cricket as India registered a 224-run win over West Indies. Chasing 378, the Caribbean side never looked comfortable and their task was made even harder when Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovaman Powell.

3/48 vs Hong Kong in 2018

Khaleel Ahmed showed his capabilities on his ODI debut for India, taking three wickets in a surprisingly close encounter. Batting first India posted a total of 285 and Hong Kong looked up to the task. However, Khaleel Ahmed took turned the game in his team’s favour, dismissing the century-chasing Nizakat Khan. C Carter and Ehsan Khan were his other two wickets.

2/27 vs New Zealand in 2019

These are the pacer's best figures in T20I and it came away to the Black Caps. Khaleel Ahmed’s brilliant bowling restricted New Zealand to a score of just 158/8 in their 20 overs as India raced to victory with seven wickets to spare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).