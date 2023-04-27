The man keeps doing it repeatedly game after game even at the twilight of his career. In the last over of the game against RR, he dives to gather a slower one from Matheesha Pathirana and in off-balance he underarm throws the ball at the stumps, hitting it and dismissing a dangerous looking Dhruv Jurel. Fans loved seeing their 'Thala' lightning quick on the field and rejoiced.

MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye'

Direct hit.. with gloves on ?? Definitely not an easy task MS Dhoni for a reason #BestWicketKeeperBatsmanStill#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/py5cETcEZa — Mahi (@mahiban4u) April 27, 2023

MS Dhoni Runs Out Dhruv Jurel

