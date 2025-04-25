Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings in the crucial 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Both sides have faced each other earlier in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL history. Kolkata suffered a heartbreaking defeat while chasing a 112-run target. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR will look to their revenge when they host PBKS. KKR vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 44.

Punjab Kings are placed in the upper half of the IPL 2025 standings. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has won five out of the eight games they have played till now. However, the franchise is coming into this contest after suffering a defeat at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory against KKR will put them in a good position in the points table. Defending champions find themselves in a precarious state in the points table. With three wins from eight matches, this will be a must-win game for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. A victory will keep their hopes alive for the playoffs.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have had 34 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, PBKS have only 13 wins, and KKR have been dominant with 21 wins.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Shreyas Iyer Sunil Narine Prabhsimran Singh Vaibhav Arora Arshdeep Singh Priyansh Arya

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's battle against Kolkata Knight Riders' premier off-spinner Sunil Narine could be a turning point. Iyer is known for playing spin on an aggressive note. The PBKS skipper has also faced Sunil Narine when Iyer was part of the KKR side in the IPL 2024 season. Knight Riders batters need to neutralise the threat of left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh. With Kolkata pitch assists for pacers, PBKS' Arshdeep could be the biggest threat for the defending champions.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs KKR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Harpreet Brar is expected to be PBKS's impact on PBKS. KKR might go with their usual impact player choices, Vaibhav Arora if batting first, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi if chasing the target.

