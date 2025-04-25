Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to take their revenge when they host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. The high-voltage encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In round one, PBKS successfully defended the lowest IPL score. The defending champions lost the match by 16 runs while chasing 112 runs. Both sides are coming into this contest after losing their previous matches. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match can get all the information here. KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions are expected to continue with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine as their opening pair. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will bat at the number three position. Kolkata's middle order has performed inconsistently till now. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, and Andre Russell need to step up for the crucial encounter against the Punjab Kings. Ramandeep Singh will add depth to their batting attack. Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the bowling attack.

KKR Likely XI vs PBKS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and captain Shreyas Iyer will bat the top order for the Punjab Kings. Nehal Wadhera will play a key role in the middle order alongside Marcus Stoinis. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen will add depth to the batting attack. Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside Marco Jansen, will be the frontline bowling options for Punjab Kings. PBKS vs KKR Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History, Beating Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 Thriller.

PBKS Likely XI vs KKR

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey.

