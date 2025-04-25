Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 25. With the IPL 2025 points table getting heated up, both teams will eye a crucial victory in Kolkata, which will keep their hopes alive for reaching the playoffs. The defending champions find themselves in a precarious position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR have won three from eight matches. KKR suffered a 39-run loss against the former champions, Gujarat Titans, at home. Another defeat will reduce their chances of reaching the playoffs. PBKS vs KKR Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History, Beating Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 Thriller.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are placed in a good position in the points table. The franchise has secured five wins from eight matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a comprehensive defeat at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory for PBKS will help them to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs. Ahead of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, take a look at the live weather update in Kolkata on April 26.

Kolkata Weather Live

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are no rain predictions in Kolkata on April 26 during match hours. The weather will remain clear the rest of the day. The temperature might be around 38 degrees Celsius. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens pitch has traditionally had some help for the batters and bowlers. The Kolkata track has real bounce and pace, making the ball come off the bat easily. Pacers are likely to get some help from the surface at the start. Spinners play a crucial role during the middle overs. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).