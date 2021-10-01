Caught! Yet another cheap throw of the wicket by a Punjab batsman as Deepak Hooda this time goes for a big hit only to find a fielder on the fence. Hooda c Tripathi b Shivam Mavi 3(4).
Wicket! Sunil Narine gets s timely wicket as Punjab Kings were starting to pull away. Aiden Markram was looking for another maximum in the over but could only find Shubman Gill on the ropes. Markram c Shubman Gill b Narine 18(16).
After the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and skipper KL Rahul are looking to rebuild the PBKS innings. The duo needs a good partnership to take their team closer to the target given Punjab's lower-order disappointments this season.
Wicket! Varun Chakravarthy gets his second wicket of the game as he dismisses Nicholas Pooran, whose lean patch with the bat continues. Pooran c Shivam Mavi b Chakaravarthy 12(7).
Wicket! Varun Chakravarthy breaks the partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as he dismisses the latter. After dropping him on a duck, Eoin Morgan this time holds on to the ball. Mayank c Morgan b Chakaravarthy 40(27).
End of Powerplay! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have done well to preserve their wicket during the powerplay while also scoring at a decent rate. The latter has been the aggressor between the two and has shown great form after return from his injury.
Once again the duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have started well in the powerplays. Bith form a great partnership and their contributions will be key if Punjab Kings are to get over the line.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal begin the chase as Punjab Kings aim to get all two points from the game. PBKS can move level on points with KKR with a win while a defeat sees them fall behind in the race for playoff qualification.
Kolkata Knight Riders lost their way in the final stages but led by Venkatesh Iyer, the Eoin Morgan-captained side have managed to put a competitive score on the board. Punjab Kings bat deep in this game and need to get all two points to avoid complicating things in the final stretch of the game.
Venkatesh Iyer has set a great platform for KKR batters to press on the pedal in the final overs of the game and both Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik are capable of doing that. With just four specialist bowlers in the line-up, Kolkata need a huge score given Punjab Kings' batting depth for this game.
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 01, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are chasing playoff qualification and a defeat could derail their plans. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of the KKR vs PBKS encounter along with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways after their narrow defeat against Chennai Super Kings as they defeated Delhi Capitals. At the moment, the Eoin Morgan-led side occupy the final playoff spot and a win could see them extend the gap between them and the chasing pack but a defeat will make matters more complicated.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture saw them slide down the points table but the KL Rahul-led side still remain in contention for a top-four finish. Punjab need to be perfect from here inwards as a defeat could see their playoff dreams come to an end.
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are involved in a close race for the final playoff spot as four teams are separated by just two points in the points table. The teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results but are in search of all two points to keep the knockout stage qualification hopes alive.