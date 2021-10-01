Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 01, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are chasing playoff qualification and a defeat could derail their plans. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of the KKR vs PBKS encounter along with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways after their narrow defeat against Chennai Super Kings as they defeated Delhi Capitals. At the moment, the Eoin Morgan-led side occupy the final playoff spot and a win could see them extend the gap between them and the chasing pack but a defeat will make matters more complicated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture saw them slide down the points table but the KL Rahul-led side still remain in contention for a top-four finish. Punjab need to be perfect from here inwards as a defeat could see their playoff dreams come to an end.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are involved in a close race for the final playoff spot as four teams are separated by just two points in the points table. The teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results but are in search of all two points to keep the knockout stage qualification hopes alive.