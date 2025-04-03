Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Two teams who have not had the best of starts to this season’s Indian Premier League – Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad – will clash this evening at the Eden Garden with both teams looking for redemption. Kolkata are rock bottom in the points table with 2 points. They had a poor outing against the Mumbai Indians where their batting let them down considerably. They will seek home comfort with the team in need of points. Opponents Hyderabad like Kolkata have just a solitary win so far and a two-game losing streak early in the campaign does not bode well for them. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Retain Fourth Spot, Punjab Kings Move to First Place, RCB Slip to Third Position.

Top order is an area of concern for Kolkata with the team losing early wickets in the last game. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane along with Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine will need to put a price on their wickets and avoid getting out on false shots. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh got starts but failed to capitalize. In terms of bowling, Spencer Johnson and Harshit Rana will need to chip in with wickets.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have not had the kind of impact expected of them in the last two games. The duo is critical for the team to score big. Adam Zampa should be the impact sub here and the pitch at Eden Gardens should have something to offer for him. Skipper Pat Cummins has not been amongst the wickets and the flat pitches in India is not helping much. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Reignite Indian Premier League Campaign Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When is KKR vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 3. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs SRH live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a tough battle between the two teams with Kolkata claiming a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).