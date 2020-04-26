KL Rahul Picks Virat Kohli to Bat for His Life, Says ‘He Will Give It All to Save My Life’

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The new cornerstone of India's batting line-up, KL Rahul played some spectacular knocks in recent times and he also seemed to have solved India’s middle-order woes. Be it opening the batting, scoring quick runs in the end overs, donning the wicket-keeping gloves or leading the side, the Karnataka cricketer rose to every challenge which came his way. However, fans will not be able to see Rahul’s on-field blitzes for quite some time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, however, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain has been quite active on social media and has been frequently sharing his daily-life activities with his fans. KL Rahul Asks Whether He Should Get Hair-Cut or Not, Twitterati Come Up With Intriguing Replies.

In a recent conversation with TV presenter Suhail Chandhok in ‘The Mind Behind,’ the 28-year-old talked about his camaraderie with Indian captain Virat Captain and said that the two share a great bond. In fact, on being asked about one batsman he would pick to bat for his life, the wicket-keeper batsman was in no spot of bother in picking Kohli. However, the reason was just not the Indian captain’s batting prowess but also his ‘great friendship’ with Rahul.

“I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” said Rahul. “We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.

Both Kohli and Rahul were set to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus crisis. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.