In a significant shift within India’s social media landscape, actress Rashmika Mandanna has set a new record for the most-liked Instagram post by an Indian individual. Her wedding announcement, shared following her marriage to actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, 2026, has officially overtaken the previous record held by cricket icon Virat Kohli. A Fairytale in Udaipur: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘VIROSH’ Wedding, Share First Photos After Marriage (View Posts).

VIROSH Wedding Post Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post in Asia

As of February 28, Mandanna’s post has garnered over 24 million likes in less than 48 hours. This milestone moves her past Kohli’s celebratory post from July 2024, which captured Team India’s T20 World Cup victory and currently stands at approximately 22.9 million likes.

The record-breaking post features a carousel of candid photographs from the couple's private wedding ceremony held at a luxury resort near Udaipur. Accompanied by a heartfelt caption where she introduced Deverakonda as "My Husband," the post saw an unprecedented surge in engagement immediately after being uploaded.

Industry analysts note that while Kohli’s T20 World Cup post took several days to reach its peak, Mandanna’s wedding photos crossed the 20-million mark within a single day. The combined engagement of the couple with Deverakonda’s own post, nearing 19 million likes, further underscores their massive digital footprint.

The wedding, which fans have dubbed the "ViRosh" ceremony, was a closely guarded affair attended by approximately 100 close friends and family members. To maintain privacy, guests were reportedly requested to follow a "no-phone" policy until the couple released official images.

The celebration integrated two distinct traditions to honour the couple's heritage. A traditional Telugu wedding representing Deverakonda’s roots. A Kodava (Coorgi) ceremony in line with Mandanna’s family traditions.

The couple opted for classic ethnic attire, with Mandanna wearing a rust-colored silk saree and Deverakonda in an ivory dhoti, moving away from more contemporary designer trends seen in recent high-profile weddings.

Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup 2024 Post Now Asia’s Second Most-Liked Instagram Post

Until this week, Virat Kohli had maintained a steady lead as the most-liked Indian on the platform. His T20 World Cup post had previously unseated the wedding announcement of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (16.2 million likes).

While Mandanna now holds the record for the most-liked photo post by an Indian, the overall record for an Indian account remains with content creator Kishore Mondal. His viral singing Reel from 2025 holds over 51 million likes.

What’s Next for the Couple

Following their return from Udaipur, the newlyweds were seen at the airport today, posing for the media for the first time as a married couple. They are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with several high-profile dignitaries and film industry colleagues on the guest list. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Get Married in ‘Ranabaali’ FIRST Song ‘Endhayya Saami’ (Watch Video).

On the professional front, the duo is set to appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali, scheduled for release later this year.

