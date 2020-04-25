KL Rahul Asks Whether He Should Get Hair-Cut or Not, Twitterati Come Up With Intriguing Replies

KL Rahul Seeks Suggestion for Hair-Cut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 bringing all the sporting activities around the world to a halt, many prominent sports personalities are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, however, these sporting icons have been quite active on social-media and are constantly interacting with their fans. Recently, India’s swashbuckling batsman KL Rahul also took to his official Twitter account and shared a mirror selfie, asking the fans whether he should get a haircut or not. As soon as the netizens came across Rahul’s query, they gave their opinions and the comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy. KL Rahul Urges People to Become ‘More Responsible’ Towards Environment on Earth Day 2020.

“Hair, Keep or cut,” wrote Rahul while sharing the picture on social media. Along with his prowess with the bat, the 28-year old is also being touted as a style icon courtesy his dashing physique and his brilliant dressing sense. Even, fans are also worried about his looks and they gave their opinion over Rahul’s current hair-style. Many asked the right-handed batsman to get a new hairstyle while several also advised the batsman to keep them as it is. During the 2016 IPL season, Rahul kept quite long hairs and some fans also asked him to go back to his old look.

KL Rahul's Post:

Hair Keep or cut ✂️ pic.twitter.com/IxXd3VlaKU — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 24, 2020

Athiya Shetty To Give Opinion?

Weird Answers Too!!

wig hai...jaise mugat daal diya hai bhai (lol) — bugs.bunny.shah (@BugsShah) April 24, 2020

Wait Till Lockdown!!

Are lockdown special hai jab tak lockdown hai tab tak ase hi sahi hai — tarun agarwal (@tarunag89698830) April 24, 2020

No Changes!!

Keep — Arjun Juneja (@ArjunJuneja9) April 24, 2020

Well, He Did That Only!!

Abi bhi chota hai. Aur badhalo. This is my opinion. Nahi tho ek kaam karlo, voting lagaalo na whether you should make it to cut or not. — Abdul Raheem (@marrkp30) April 24, 2020

Some Requests Here!!

Keep hair KL,and one request,make a video with your parents,sister(if there)and simba. — Ajitesh chakraborty (@Ajiteshchakrab2) April 25, 2020

Bald An Option??

The MS Dhoni Look!!

We want to see you like this at least once in your career... @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/EJfg0TfTfb — Mahendra Gadkar (@GadkarMahendra) April 24, 2020

Talking about KL Rahul’s on-field actions, the star batsman has been enjoying a sensational run in the international arena and has emerged a vital cog in India’s limited-overs squad. Courtesy his brilliant performances at the highest level, he was also appointed the captain of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed amid the global health scare.