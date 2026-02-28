Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name in the history books by breaking Virat Kohli's long-standing record for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old achieved the milestone during Pakistan's crucial Super 8 fixture against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele on 28 February 2026. Heading into the match requiring just 37 runs to surpass Kohli's 2014 tally of 319, Farhan reached the required mark during his innings, solidifying his position as the premier batter of the 2026 tournament. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Sahibzada Farhan Creates History

𝐀 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 🔓 Sahibzada Farhan surpasses Virat Kohli for most runs at a #T20WorldCup 🙌 Tune in to watch him LIVE, tournament broadcast details ➡️ https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/SAeBWpLgaR — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

Rank Player Team Runs Matches Edition 1 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 320+* 6 2026 2 Virat Kohli India 319 6 2014 3 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 317 7 2009 4 Babar Azam Pakistan 303 6 2021 5 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 302 6 2010 6 Virat Kohli India 296 6 2022 7 Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 295 6 2016 8 David Warner Australia 289 7 2021 9 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 281 6 2021 10 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 281 8 2024

Surpassing a Decade-Old Benchmark

Kohli set the previous benchmark during the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, where he amassed 319 runs in six innings at an average of 106.33. For over a decade, the record remained unbroken, with only a select few players, including Pakistan's Babar Azam in 2021 and Kohli himself in 2022, managing to cross the 300-run threshold.

Farhan, however, has been in formidable form throughout the 2026 edition. He entered the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 283 runs from five innings, averaging an impressive 70.75 with a strike rate exceeding 158. Why Babar Azam is Not Playing PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

Sahibzada Farhan's Breakthrough Tournament

Farhan's prolific run-scoring has been the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting line-up during this campaign. His breakthrough moment came during the group stage against Namibia in Colombo, where he struck his maiden T20 International century, an unbeaten 100 off 58 deliveries.

Beyond the century, Farhan registered crucial half-centuries against both the United States and England, adapting seamlessly to varying pitch conditions across the subcontinent. His aggressive yet calculated approach at the top of the order has provided Pakistan with consistent starts.

