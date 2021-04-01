It's April Fool's Day and pulling pranks on each other is quite a common practice. Now, this time it was Kolkata Knight Riders who trapped their player Rahul Tripathi. Team KKR go along with their star batsman and planned to trick Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Varun Chakravarthy. Little did Rahul know that they had changed the script drastically. So, team, KKR had asked Rahul Tripathi to hide in one of the boxes and they would lock Gill, Morgan and Chakravarthy. This is when Rahul was supposed to pop out from one of the boxes and startle the three. Shah Rukh Khan Hopeful of KKR Winning IPL 2021 Title.

But the players already knew in which box was Tripathi hiding so they went close by and of course were not startled when the batsman popped out of the box. The three players started laughing their hearts out as of they knew about his plan.Tripathi asked the players if they knew that he was hiding here, they confirmed the same and soon the KKR batsman that they actually tricked him. The whole video was shared on social media by the franchise.

The caption of the video reads, "When the hunter got hunted!@Eoin16

@RealShubmanGill @chakaravarthy29 #RahulTripathi #AprilFoolsDay #KKR #HaiTaiyaar." Needless to say that the fans were also quite amused with the prank.

Check out the video below:

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game in the IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021. The matches will be played without the presence of fans.

