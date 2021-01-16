The third Test match between India and Australia was in the news for racism as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had complained about the same. The BCCI has officially lodged a complaint about the same and now here’s another shocking incident faced by an Indian fan named Krishna Kumar. So this fan was carrying four banners with "Rivalry is good, racism is not", "No racism mate", "Brown inclusion matters" and "Cricket Australia - more diversity please". This was obviously done to express solidarity with the Indian team for the untoward incident faced by them. SCG Racism Row: What Happened with Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Not Acceptable, Says Ajinkya Rahane.

As mentioned by the fan the guard did not allow him to carry the banners. Krishna Kumar spoke to Sydney Morning Herald and said, “He (security guard) told me, 'If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong’." Krishna also mentioned that it was prepared out of his kids’ paper charts. “I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism,” he further said. Krishna also raised a question on why he should be stopped from raising this issue of racism when then the team was facing this.

Virat Kohli who was not a part of the game also condemned the incident. Sachin Tendulkar also raised his concerns about the incident on social media and said that racism should not be a part of the game. Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in captain also said that whatever happened was quite unacceptable.

