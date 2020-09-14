Kings XI Punjab will fight for their maiden IPL title when they begin their Indian Premier League 13 journey on September 20, 2020. Punjab start their IPL 2020 journey against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Kings XI Punjab are still without an IPL title but will recall the 2014 edition of the IPL when a major part of the T20 tournament was played in the UAE and they advanced to the final. Punjab finished sixth last season with only six wins from their 14 games and will hope for a better turnout this time in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Kings XI Punjab match schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format.

Punjab will be led by KL Rahul this season with the team India regular also expected to keep wickets for his IPL team. They have qualified for the IPL playoffs only twice in the league’s 12-year history. They lost in the semis in 2018 and were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2014 IPL final. Kings XI Punjab will certainly be confident of reaching the playoffs this time. The presence of Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul make them a strong side and Punjab have added the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham and Chris Jordan to their squad for IPL 2020. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul for Indian Premier League Season 13.

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will play their first match against the Delhi Capitals on September 20, 2020. The game will be a day after the Indian Premier 13 starts with the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match. Punjab will end their IPL 2020 group stage with the match against CSK on November 1. Of their 14 matches in IPL 2020 group stage, Punjab will play seven games in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three at Sharjah. Take a look at their full IPL 2020 match schedule with date, day, venue details and match timings in IST. KXIP Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue 1 September 20 Sunday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai 2 September 2 Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai 3 September 2 Sunday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Sharjah 4 October 1 Thursday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 October 4 Sunday Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai 6 October 8 Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai 7 October 10 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi 8 October 15 Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Sharjah 9 October 18 Sunday Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Dubai 10 October 20 Tuesday Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Dubai 11 October 24 Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai 12 October 26 Monday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Sharjah 13 October 30 Friday Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 14 November 1 Sunday Chennai Super Kings 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

The 13th edition of the IPL was initially scheduled to start from March 29 earlier this year. But the tournament had to be suspended weeks before the start due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was later moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. UAE, where the IPL was played partly in 2014, was then selected as the host for IPL 2020. In 2014, Punjab played five IPL games in UAE and won all five with Glenn Maxwell scoring for fun.

