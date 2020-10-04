Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played in Dubai and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). This blockbuster match provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game and were bring you the tips for KXIP vs CSK clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. KXIP vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18.

Both teams have had a poor start to their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign winning just one of their opening four. As a result, both teams find themselves at the foot of the points table with CSK occupying the last spot with KXIP just above them. Both teams need a win in this game and it has all the makings of being an exciting clash. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs CSK ream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The KXIP skipper has been nothing short of sensational for his side this season but his performances have not turned out to be match-winning knocks. KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 and will once again be looking to keep his form going and score yet another big score for his team.

KXIP vs CSK ream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Faf Du Plessis

The South African is the only in-form batsmen in the Chennai squad and will once again have huge responsibilities on his shoulders. Apart from being one of the top scorer’s this season, Faf is also CSK’s main fielder and has accounted for several dismissals.

KXIP vs CSK Likely Playing XI

KXIP Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami.

CSK Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo.

