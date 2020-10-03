Kings XI Punjab will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This article brings you the weather and the pitch report for the game. But before that let’s have a look at what happened when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020. So last year, it was Chennai Super Kings who first hosted the Kings XI Punjab at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The home team had walked away with the 22 run win. Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul had both scored half-centuries. Nonetheless, the CSK bowlers choked the other batsmen and did not allow them to score. Talking about their second game, KXIP walked away with a six-wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab. Now let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report. KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 18.

The weather will be hot at the start of the game and would mercury would remain at 34 degrees Celcius for the first couple of hours. The weather would then drop by a degree and would remain the same until 10 pm local time. Obviously, there is no chance of rain to tamper the game and the fans can enjoy the full match without any interruptions. The winds will be blowing at a speed of 26 km per hour and the humidity of 51 per cent. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather report below.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings weather report (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Pitch:

The deck at Dubai has a history of favouring the batsmen and nothing much is expected to change in the upcoming game too. The dew might play a crucial role as it has messed up with the decisions of the captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).