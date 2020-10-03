Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet in the match number 18 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Punjab and Chennai have played four matches each. While Super Kings come into the contest with three back to back defeats, Kings XI have lost two games in a row. Both the sides will be eager to find a win before it starts to get late. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the Punjab vs Chennai encounter. KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 18..

KXIP vs CSK Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have met each other 21 times in the IPL. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 12 wins against eight. These two teams have faced each other in one Super Over, which went Kings XI Punjab’s way.

KXIP vs CSK Key Players

All eyes will be on KXIP opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo have done well for Punjab but with things tightening they need to up their game. In Chennai camp, MS Dhoni and Shane Watson will be the key players to watch out for. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs CSK Mini-Battles

Faf du Plessis has been in good touch and it will be upto Sheldon Cottrell to try and stop the right-handed batsman. In another mini-battle, we could witness showdown between Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul.

KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 18 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium will host the IPL 2020 match 18 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

KXIP vs CSK Match Timings

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match 18 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KXIP vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KXIP vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

CSK Probable Playing 11:Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur.

