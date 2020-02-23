Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter/Dawid Malan, Lahore Qalandars)

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in match 7 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). LAH vs ISL match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). Islamabad after being beaten in the opening match of the tournament got their first victory of the competition when they defeated Multan Sultans on Saturday (February 22, 2020). Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United Open Account in Team Standings.

Lahore Qalandars are still searching for their first win and will be looking for it when they face the Shadab Khan-led side. Chris Lynn was brilliant in the match against Multan Sultans as he scored 39 off just 19 deliveries but was unable to convert this start as he was dismissed by Moeen Ali. Even Haris Rauf had an off day on the field and was smashed for 40 in his 40 overs. Both the superstars need to be at their best in this match if Lahore are to register their first win. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Luke Ronchi (ISL) and Ben Dunk (LAH) should be your keepers for this match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH) and Dawid Malan (ISL) should be the batsmen in your team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (ISL) and Faheem Ashraf (ISL) should be your all-rounders for this match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Muhammad Musa Khan (ISL), Akif Javed (ISL), Usman Khan Shinwari (LAH) and Haris Rauf (LAH) should be your bowlers for this match.

Chris Lynn should be your captain for this game while Dawid Malan can be selected as your captain for this clash.