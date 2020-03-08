Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of LAH vs KAR on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars celebrates after picking a wicket. (Photo Credits: @thePSLt20/Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in match 23 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) as second of the two games on the day. Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom of the points table with four points from their opening six games while Karachi Kings are fourth with seven points. Meanwhile. Fans searching for live streaming details of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2020, can scroll down below for more details. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Lahore Qalandars managed to get their second win of the campaign when they defeated Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in their previous game. Now the Sohail Akhtar-led side will be looking to register back-to-back wins and gather some momentum for a late push towards the play-offs spot. Karachi Kings had their match abandoned due to rain and had to share the points with table-toppers Multan Sultans. In the match prior to that, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

When to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 23 of PSL 2020 between Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 23 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings on cricketgateway.com. But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.