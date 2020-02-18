Laureus Sports Awards 2020: Sachin Tendulkar’s Victory Lap Post India's 2011 World Cup Triumph Named Ultimate Sporting Moment of Last Two Decades

Sachin Tendulkar at Laureus sports awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@LaureusSport)

One of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the shoulders of his teammates after the 2011 Cricket World Cup win is voted as the ultimate Laureus Sporting Moment of the last twenty years. The little master led India to their first World Cup win since 1983 in his sixth and final attempt. With the backing of an entire nation and cricket fans all around the world, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge as the winner. Sachin Tendulkar's Victory Lap Post 2011 World Cup Win Named Laureus Sporting Moment of Past 2 Decades.

Sachin Tendulkar's victory lap after the 2011 Cricket World Cup win has been voted as the Laureus Sporting Moment from 2000-2020. While receiving the award the 'Master Blaster' thanked the academy members and all the people who voted for this moment. The Indian batting legend also stressed on the fact of the importance of sport in the lives of various people.

Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020

🏆 @sachin_rt 🇮🇳 Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation, the Little Master led India to their first World Cup since 1983 in 2011, at his sixth and final attempt 😱 As voted for by you, he is the ultimate Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 🙌#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/zFZpM8qD3j — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

‘How many times do you get an event happening in which there are no mixed opinions, no mixed views? Very rarely does the entire country celebrate together, very rarely are there no varied opinions. Everyone sits together and celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to all our lives. This moment has stayed with me.’ Sachin Tendulkar added.

Sachin Tendulkar's Speech

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives." A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide. And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

The Indian legend who took part in five World Cups before this and had only reached the finals once, in the 2003 WC where they eventually lost to the Australian Cricket Team. But Sachin’s dream of winning the ultimate prize for his country was fulfilled when captain MS Dhoni ‘finished it off in style’ by hitting a six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuvan Kulusekara to make India the world Champions.