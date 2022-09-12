Some of the biggest names in the gentleman's game would be seen in action when the Legends League Cricket starts with its second edition. The new season of Legends League Cricket starts on September 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants. The tournament would begin with India Legends taking on Gujarat Giants at the same venue on September 17. The first edition, which was held in Oman, turned out to be a hugely successful one. The final of the tournament would be played on October 5. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Legends League Cricket 2022 would be held in India with a total of four teams in the mix--India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh would be up against each other. Big names in international cricket like Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis, Darren Sammy and also Shane Watson would be among others in the mix. Ahead of the tournament, let us take a look at how to buy tickets for the matches.

How to Buy Legends League Cricket 2022 Tickets?

Online ticket booking for the Legends League Cricket 2022 cricket tournament would be available on bookmyshow.com. Fans, who are interested in purchasing tickets for watching the matches live from the stadiums, can log on to the website and purchase tickets according to the venues suitable for them.

Tickets for these matches have gone live and with the minimum price being Rs 350. However, depending on the stand, the price can also reportedly go up to Rs 2,500. The Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Barkatullah Khan Stadium (Jodhpur), Barabati Stadium (Cuttack) and Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), would be the venues for the tournament.

