Mumbai, May 12: A listeria outbreak has been reported from the United States, where at least 10 people are said to be sick due to Listeria infection (Listeriosis). The outbreak is reportedly linked to ready-to-eat food products. The news was confirmed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said that federal, state, and local officials are currently investigating the outbreak, which is linked to foods produced by Fresh Ready Foods LLC of San Fernando, California.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the 10 people who fell sick belonged to California and Nevada and reportedly required hospitalisation. After the listeria outbreak came to light, the producer of the ready-to-eat food products voluntarily recalled several products. FDA also said that the food products were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington at locations that included retailers and food service points of sale, including hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports, and even by airlines. While an investigation is underway, let's know more about listeria. World Health Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History, Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need To Take Steps Toward a Healthier Life.

What Is Listeria?

Listeria infection is an illness caused by bacteria that can spread through many foods. In simple terms, listeria can be understood as bacteria (germs) that can contaminate several foods. Listeria is also known as listeriosis. Notably, foodborne listeriosis is one of the most serious and severe foodborne diseases globally, caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria or Listeriosis can be extremely dangerous for pregnant women, people over 65, and those with weak immune systems.

People who eat contaminated foods can get infected with the bacteria. Although listeria infection is a rare disease, it can become serious, as the high rate of death associated with the infection makes it a significant public health concern. Foods that are likely to be contaminated by bacteria include cheeses, deli meats, and dairy products that have not been treated to kill bacteria. These are also called pasteurised. It is also learned that the listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. So it is important to be mindful of what you are eating.

Symptoms of Listeriosis and Treatment

It is worth noting that Listeria monocytogenes are widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water, vegetation and faeces of some animals, thereby contaminating foods. So what are the symptoms of listeriosis? Usually, listeria symptoms start within two weeks of eating contaminated food. Symptoms of mild cases can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhoea. On the other hand, severe symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. What Is Third-Degree AV Block? Know All About Heart Condition as Pet Cat Becomes One of the First in India To Receive a Pacemaker in Pune.

Besides pregnant women and the elderly, listeria infection can also be harmful to newborns. Did you know that listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in America? Listeria or Listeriosis infection can be treated if it is diagnosed early. Antibiotics can be used to treat severe symptoms such as meningitis. Similarly, prompt administration of antibiotics can help prevent infection of the fetus or newborn when the listeria infection occurs during pregnancy.

How To Prevent Listeria Infection

Listeriosis infection can be prevented by taking small steps such as keeping things clean, including washing hands after handling or cooking food, scrubbing raw vegetables, not rinsing raw meat or poultry, cooking food thoroughly, and refrigerating food to prevent it from being spoiled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).