The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on 28 March, but the tournament’s shadow has already fallen over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following a series of high-profile player defections. With both leagues overlapping significantly this year due to a crowded international calendar, several overseas stars have opted to withdraw from their PSL commitments or leave their franchises mid-way to secure lucrative deals in India. PSL 2026 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

The Blessing Muzarabani Precedent

The most significant move involves Zimbabwe’s pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani, who has officially joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an injury replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani, who was originally signed by Islamabad United for the 11th edition of the PSL, reportedly secured a 106 percent salary hike by moving to the IPL.

The move has sparked a debate regarding the poaching of talent between the two T20 giants. While Muzarabani was set to earn approximately INR 36.44 Lakh in Pakistan, his basic IPL contract, combined with the recently introduced per-match fees of INR 7.5 Lakh, could see his earnings exceed INR 1.8 Crore if he features regularly.

Growing List of Withdrawals

Muzarabani is not the only player to prioritise the IPL window. New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson withdrew from their PSL draft commitments to join the Delhi Capitals.

Furthermore, West Indian spinner Gudakesh Motie has been linked with a move to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after withdrawing from his stint with the Lahore Qalandars. These withdrawals have left PSL franchises scrambling for replacements just four days before their season opener on 26 March.

Similarly, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has moved from Lahore Qalandars to Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran. Spencer Johnson became the latest player to switch boats from PSL to IPL for this season. Johnson signed with Quetta Qalandars but opted to stay away from PSL 11 owing to injury, and eventually signed with Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player. IPL 2026: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out of Indian Premier League Season 19.

List of Players Who Have Switched to IPL 2026 From PSL 11

Player Original PSL Team New IPL Team Status Blessing Muzarabani Islamabad United Kolkata Knight Riders Confirmed Dasun Shanaka Lahore Qalandars Rajasthan Royals Confirmed Spencer Johnson Quetta Gladiators Chennai Super Kings Confirmed

The scheduling conflict in 2026 arose after the T20 World Cup occupied the traditional February–March window. This forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move the PSL into a late-March slot that overlaps almost entirely with the IPL’s ten-week marathon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).