Season 10 of the Big Bash League (BBL) will begin on December 10, 2020 (Thursday) with Hobart Hurricanes playing defending champions Sydney Sixers in the opening match. The eight-team competition will run until February next year with the final scheduled to be played on February 6, 2021. Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder are the other six teams in the two-month-long tournament. A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage with the top five teams then qualifying for the knockouts. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for BBL 2020-21 should scroll down for all details. Big Bash League 2020–21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures and Time Table of BBL Season 10.

Big Bash League has introduced three new rules for the new season, which includes bonus points, substitutions and power surge. Teams will also be now awarded three points for a win and batting sides will also be allowed a two-over power play, which they can take at any point post the 11th over of the innings. The original power play, usually played at the start of every innings, has been shortened to four overs with the batting side given the option to take the other two powerplay overs any time after the 11th over. BBL New Rules: Power Surge, X-Factor & Bash Boost, Cricket Australia Updates Playing Conditions for Big Bash League 2020–21.

Teams can also bring in a substitute into the game as an X-factor player after the 10th over. The intended player can replace anyone from the original XI, who is yet to bat or has not bowled more than one over. In addition to these, teams will also be awarded a bonus point after the 10th over. The batting side will receive the point if they are above the par-score after the 10th over while the fielding side will be awarded the point if the batting team are behind.

Big Bash League 2020-21 Schedule and Match Timings in IST

BBL 2020-21 begins from December 10, 2020 (Thursday). Defending Big Bash League champions Sydney Sixers will play Hobart Hurricanes in the opening match. Matches will begin at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on regular days. But during doubleheaders days, there will be different timing for games. Teams will play season 10 of the BBL on neutral venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream the matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).